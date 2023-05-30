Rukhsar Rehman's Daughter Aisha Shares Her Struggle To Find A 'decent Home' In Mumbai

Actress Rukhsar Rehman daughter Aisha Ahmed recently revealed that she and her mom can't find a 'decent house' in Mumbai. She further shared that she was in touch with eight brokers but it was 'close to impossible' for them to find a house on rent. The actress took to social media and shared her thoughts on the same.

Aisha shared a note on her Instagram stories and said that they were unable to find houses because they are "Muslims, actors, and women." The note read, "I'm literally in touch with 8 brokers and it's almost close to impossible to find a decent house on rent because - A) My mom and I are Muslims. B) We are both actors. C) We are both women. WOW, WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU BOMBAY!!!!??? It's been 2 long a** months and we can't find anything. ARGHHHHHH." Take a look at her note below.

Aisha Ahmed and Rukshar Ahmed can't find a house in Mumbai (Aisha Ahmed/Instagram)

Aisha Ahmed recalls her 'scary' with mom Rukhsar Rehman

Rukhsar Rehman and Aisha Ahmed do not share a typical mother-daughter relationship. On many occasions, the Minus One actress stated how they share a friendly equation with each other. Earlier, she recalled an incident where she yelled at her mom and even broke a glass when she was around 16-years-old. Aisha shared that they usually don't argue but that was an "exception." She added that the incident still scares her. She also praised how her mother handled the entire situation during that time. Rukhsar said, "I know you love me, and it happens, but it better not happen again."

Aisha Ahmed and Rukhsar Ahmed's work life

Aisha Ahmed was last seen in the web series Minus One: New Chapter. She was seen alongside Ayush Mehra. She has been a part of several other web series including Adulting, Lockd' IN, Zindagi InShort and more.

On the other hand, Rukhsar Rehman was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager. Apart from it, she also appeared in films like URI, Khuda Hafiz, God Tussi Great Ho, PK, Inteha Pyar Ki, and Yaad Rakhegi Duniya. She also worked in many TV shows including Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Chi and Me, Haq Se, and Baal Veer among others.