Rukmini Maitra Celebrates 'Sanak' Schedule Wrap, Misses Co-star Vidyut Jammwal On Set

Producer Vipul Amuratal Shah's newest venture Sanak features action film hero Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, and Neha Dhupia in big roles. Recently, actress Rukmini Maitra posted a picture on Instagram with the crew members to mark the schedule wrap of the film in Mumbai. In her caption, she also wrote that she missed her costar Vidyut Jammwal who was not present on the last day. She added that she will be seeing them very soon! She also said that the masks were taken off only for a moment for the picture and that the entire team has been strictly following covid-19 safety regulations.

Sanak is slated to be another action-heavy film that seems to be looking great as the makers released the poster of the film. The poster features darker colours, blood, guns, a kidnapping sequence and a very angry looking Vidyut Jammwal! The film is being directed by Kanishk Varma and is co-produced by Zee Studios.

Rukmini Maitra who has five films in her kitty, including Password, Fashion, Kidnap, Cockpit and Chaamp, is excited about her upcoming venture. Earlier in March, the actress had tested positive for Covid-19 but she has recovered, finished her 14-day quarantine period and has been back at work!

The actress hinted that Sanak has completed its schedule wrap in Mumbai, meaning that the Sanak shooting location was Mumbai.

Coming to Vidyut Jammwal, his recent films have been Khuda Hafiz, Commando 3, and Juglee, all of which have been action-thrillers. Now according to Vidyut's Instagram, Khuda hafiz 2 is also in the making! the first installment had premiered on OTT platform Hotstar since there were lockdowns in place and movie theatres were shut down. We hope that the situation gets better soon and we meet Rukmini Maitra and Vidyut Jammwal in the theatres for their film Sanak!

