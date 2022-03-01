Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s sizzling chemistry in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been the most talked-about thing. From their mushy moments inside the show to their fights, the two always managed to steal the limelight with their presence. Now, post their exit from the show, the two will be seen together for their first music video Rula Deti Hai.

The makers have dropped the teaser of the music video that has left the fans in awe of the two stars and their chemistry in the track. The teaser video has Karan Kundrra's monologue. Visuals have an emotional Karan Kundrra remembers the best times he spent with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's first song teaser

The teaser of the song begins with Karan walking by the beach as he recalls all the memorable moments spent with his lady love Tejasswi on that same beach. From their romantic time together to their shenanigans, the actor seems to recall every bit of their time together.

Later, in the video, he then walks down by a forest and then looks emotional as he seems to miss Tejasswi. While sharing the teaser, Tejasswi wrote, “Guys!!! finally, the teaser of #Ruladetihai is now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel Full video will be out on 3rd March 12 pm, stay tuned thank you thank you thank you for your love!! So #grateful.” The music video will release on March 3, 2022.

As soon as the teaser dropped online, fans were quick to comment below while expressing their love. One of the users wrote, “Youuu guys killed it,” while another user wrote, “Tejran's first song cant wait!! Your voice and you two.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “It's awesome can't wait for the song.”

Earlier, Karan had teased fans with the poster of the song on Instagram. The poster showed Karan holding Tejasswi from behind as the duo pose romantically sitting on a scenic location of a beach. The song is made under Desi Music Factory Production and has been sung by Yasser Desai. The music is provided by Rajat Nagpal. It will release on 3rd March.

Image: Instagram/KKundra