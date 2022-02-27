Rumoured Couple Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday Are Inseparable At Shahid Kapoor's Bday Bash

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday often makes headlines for both her professional and personal life. The actor was recently in the news for her latest outing Gehraiyaan. While she was basking in the success of the romance drama, Ananya Panday recently joined her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter to attend Shahid Kapoor's birthday party. As the Jersey star shared some pictures from his birthday party, what caught the fans' eyes was the cute bonding that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shared.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor rang into his 41st birthday on February 25, 2022. The actor celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family members. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor recently shared a video filled with snaps from his birthday party. The photos saw Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Kunal Kemmu and many more people from the film industry. While the pictures saw everyone having a great time, rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's bonding caught the eyes of their fans.

Ishaan Khatter was seen donning a green coloured shirt on a pair of blue jeans. On the other hand, Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a yellow printed dress. Some pictures saw Ishaan Khatter wrapping his hand around Ananya Panday. In one photo, Ananya Panday was seen sitting on the handrest of Ishaan's chair while the Dhadak star tried to remove her hair from his face. Ananya Panday was also seen bonding with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. here are the cute pictures of the rumoured couple. As per some videos captured by paparazzi, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday also left the party together in the same car.

More about Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starred together in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli. Since then, the duo became the talk of the town as they were rumoured to be dating. They are often spotted together and have also been on several vacations. Earlier this year, the two were spotted returning from their New Year's vacation in Ranthambore. The two also arrived together at the screening of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Ishaan Khatter was driving the car, Ananya Panday was sitting by his side.

