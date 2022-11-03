Rumoured Couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Scouting For Wedding Venues In Chandigarh?

After Bollywood couples Alia Batt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif tied the knot in lavish yet intimate wedding ceremonies, fans are now eagerly awating an annoucement from rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The two stars who are yet to make their relationship official, seem to have begun with their wedding preparations.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Sidharth and Kiara have been scouting wedding locations for a month in Chandigarh. A source close to Sidharth Malhotra told the portal that the Shershaah actor is looking out for luxurious properties in Chandigarh and has reportedly contacted Chandigarh's Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's wedding details

It is the same resort mentioned above where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched. Sharing further details about the wedding, the source added that both Kiara and Sidharth also gave thought to changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying the knot in Goa was dropped.

Rumour mills were abuzz with news that Sidharth and Kiara will be tying the knot soon after the two sort of confirmed their relationship on a prominent television chat show. As per various media reports, both Sidharth and Kiara hinted about their relationship on the talk show and piqued the curiosity of all by dropping a bombshell when they apparently spoke about their wedding preparations being underway.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara emerged as one of the most loved celebrity couples following the success of their film Shershaah, a war drama that chronicled the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

As far as their wedding date is concerned, a report in Bollywood Life claimed that the two are expected to get hitched by April 2023 in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance.

On the work front, Sidharth who recently witnessed the release of Thank God alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn, has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Mission Majnu, Yodha, and the Indian Police Force. Meanwhile, Kiara is reuniting with Kartik Aryan for the love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera.



IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra