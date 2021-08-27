Rumy Jafry Admits To Shelving Romantic Drama Movie Planned With Sushant Singh Rajput

Director Rumy Jafry recently remembered late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the film he was supposed to do with him. The director revealed why he shelved the movie after the death of the actor in June last year. With a career spanning over 30 years, Jafrey has contributed widely to the Indian film industry with movies across every genre with the likes of Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1 and Gali Gali Chor Hai.

Rumy Jafry on Sushant Singh Rajput

While talking to the PTI, the veteran director revealed why he chose to close the door on a romantic drama movie that he was planning with the late actor. The director stated that he had many script-reading sessions with Sushant, who also appeared excited to get on board with the project. However, after his death, Jafry put away the script in a cupboard and stated that he would make the call on whether to revive the project after the release of his forthcoming mystery Chehre.

''When I would reopen the script, I could only remember Sushant as we did a lot of reading sessions together at my house. I have put it inside the cupboard. After the release of ‘Chehre’, I will decide whether to make it or not," he stated

More on Rumy Jafry's Chehre

The director is currently busy ramping up the promotional events for his forthcoming Amitabh and Emran Hashmi starrer Chehre. The plot of the movie follows the story of an old man who has a penchant for mind games. Along with these big names of Bollywood, the movie will also feature Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

In the same interview, the director opened up about working with Bachchan saying, ''When I was discussing the idea of making something different with Amit ji, he immediately gave his nod and said I could choose any subject. So, while we were working on the screenplay, we did have Amit ji in our mind. If he hadn't said yes, we wouldn’t have made it. We are glad he liked the script."

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 2020. The actor was found hanging from his ceiling in his Bandra home in Mumbai.

IMAGE- PTI & RUMY JAFRY'S TWITTER