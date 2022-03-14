'Runway 34': Ajay Devgn Drops New Intense Poster With Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Runway 34. He is leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans intrigued. The film will also see Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and others play pivotal roles. For the film, Ajay has worn the producer and director's cap and he recently revealed that the film would stick to its original plan of releasing on April 29, 2022.

Ajay Devgn unveils new poster of Runway 34

Meanwhile, Devgn took to the micro-blogging site and dropped a fresh poster of Runway 34. The poster features Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The poster saw all the actors in an intense expression which definitely raises suspense in the minds of fans and followers.

Along with the poster, Ajay Devgn has also unveiled on Twitter that the teaser of the forthcoming film will be released tomorrow, that is, March 15. He captioned his post, "Never before in the history of aviation! Experience turbulence in air and on ground. #Runway34TeaserOutTom @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @bomanirani @CarryMinati @aakanksha_s30 @angira_dhar @ADFFilms @KumarMangat #VikrantSharma @Meena_Iyer @PanoramaMovies".

More on Runway 34

Runway 34 is an upcoming drama mystery film, which is based on true events. The film is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 2015. The film's poster read, "The truth is hidden 35,500 feet above the ground." The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

Recently, the cast and the makers had unveiled two motion posters of Runway 34 which gives a sneak peek into the characters being played by the actors and hinted at its storyline. Amitabh Bachchan, who will essay the role of a government official, wore a blue suit as he was seen looking at the tricolour in the poster. Another picture saw him sitting on the runway with the visuals of a flight in the background. In the voiceover, Big B said, "Agar, magar, shayad, lekin. Apne 150 yaatriyon ki salamati in 4 shabdon par chhod di." The caption read, "Brace for the unexpected ..".

