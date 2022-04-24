'Runway 34': Ajay Devgn On Amitabh Bachchan's Dedication As An Actor; 'he Loves His Job'

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Runway 34, which marks the Bhuj actor's third directional debut. The film also marks Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration after 7 years since Satyagraha's release in 2013. Other cast members of the film include Rakul Preet Kaur, Akanksha Singh, Boman Irani and Carry Minati in pivotal roles.

Recently, Ajay opened up about what makes the film even more special stating that he has directed the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan in it.

Ajay Devgn praises Amitabh Bachchan's dedication as an actor

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn praised Big B's dedication as an actor. The RRR star asserted that the Jhund fame's stature and stardom never came in the way of directing him or giving him input. He added, "I’ve known him ever since I was a child. We’ve worked on many films, and we share a great rapport." Devgn said that he has an equation with him where he can tell him anything that he wants to, and he doesn’t mind it. The Shivaay fame also added that they are very comfortable with each other.

Ajay Devgn calls Big B 'incredible'

Talking about his experience of working with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Devgn stated that he is amazing as the kind of hard work he puts in is incredible. He further added, "Big B just loves his job. When he’s on a set, he forgets everything else. When he’s doing a shot, it changes the whole atmosphere on the set. We’re all very blessed to be working with him." Ajay Devgn has worked with Bachchan in many films like Major Saab (1998), Khakee (2004) and Satyagraha (2013).

Ajay opens up on why he directs fewer films

The Golmaal actor also opened up about why he directs fewer films, mentioning that he always directs films that are not easy to make, technically, be it Shivaay or Runway 34, adding, "I like films that challenge me during its making." Ajay asserted that if there is a story that inspires him so much that he feels like telling it himself, then only he directs it.

Image: Twitter/@AyushRa15743279