'Runway 34': Akshay Kumar Hails Ajay's 'direction, Acting In Upcoming Film; Devgn Responds

A day prior to Ajay Devgn's upcoming mystery drama Runway 34's release, the film has been garnering rave reviews from celebrities. On one hand, while Ajay Devgn is surrounded by the language row, his friend from the industry, Akshay Kumar reviewed the forthcoming drama while lauding the former's brilliant direction.

With two days left for his directorial venture Runway 34's release, Ajay Devgn got entangled in a web of controversy following his remarks on South sensation Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi as a national language. For the unversed, the Tanhaji actor and Kannada actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeepa engaged in a "brotherly argument" on the microblogging platform over the much-debated topic of the national language in India.

Akshay Kumar all praise for Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34

With just a day left for the release, Devgn received a ray of hope after versatile actor Akshay Kumar lauded his performance and direction in the forthcoming film after watching it at a special screening. Runway 34 is gearing up for release on Friday. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555 - a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had narrowly escaped from crashing on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties while landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

Akshay Kumar, in his appreciation note, mentioned how he was amazed to watch the brilliant acting of the star cast and direction. "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb VFX, brilliant acting, and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet I wish the greatest luck to the team. May the film gets its due," Kumar tweeted. Ajay who was overwhelmed to receive love from the Khiladi star replied to the love and wrote, "Thank you, Akshay for this morning! The team of #Runway34 is grateful to you for all the encouragement."

Ajay Devgn's return to director's seat

The actor has hopped onto the director’s seat after a 5-year hiatus. 2016 release Shivaay was Ajay Devgn's last directorial venture. Meanwhile, Runway 34 shows Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh essaying the role of pilots. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and CarryMinati will play pivotal roles in the thriller

