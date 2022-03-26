'Runway 34': Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Engage In Hilarious Game Of 'KBC'; Watch

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for his directorial film Runway 34 also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Based on real events of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, the mystery thriller is set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022, clashing with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. Although there is still a month left till the release, the makers are ensuring to leave no stone unturned in promoting the movie.

In its recent promotional video, co-stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan came together to engage in a hilarious round of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Check out the video here.

Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan play Kaun Banega Crorepati

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 52-year-old shared a video where he sat with the legendary Bollywood actor to play a fun round of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Senior Bachchan attempted to put the Singham actor in a tough position by asking him if he would consider himself responsible for putting the lives of the passengers in danger in his plane. He proceeded to privded Devgn with four options that included, ''Yes, Haan, Bilkul Haan and Koi Shaq nahi''.

Perplexed by these options, Devgn complained that no matter which option he chooses, Amitabh Bachchan would win regardless. The video was uploaded with the caption, ''Kaun Bana is round ka vijeta? Aap hi bataaiye humein niche comments mein''.

More on Runway 34

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of a flight captain who gets into legal trouble after a tragic incident. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the role of Devgn's co-pilot while Bachchan will be seen in the role of government officials. The three minutes trailer of the upcoming film showed a glimpse into the powerful cast and their characters.

In the end, Devgn can be heard saying, ''Har haadse ke do pehlu hote hai. Kya hua aur kaise hua? Is kya aur kaise ke beech mein jo daayra hai, sach wahin chhupa hua hai. (Every incident has two aspects: What happened and how. In between the how and the when lies the truth)."

Image: Instagram/@runway34film