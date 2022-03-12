'Runway 34': Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn's Motion Posters Out With Intriguing Voiceovers

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are all set to share the screen space again in the upcoming film Runway 34. The actors are expected to enthral audiences with their roles in the drama mystery. The movie saw several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now not very far from its theatrical release. While the movie is scheduled to release in the month of April, the makers of the film recently unveiled two motion posters featuring the leading actors and their much intriguing voiceover.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the cast and makers of Runway 34 unveiled two motion posters of the upcoming film. The motion posters also gave a sneak peek into the roles of the actors and hinted at its storyline. Amitabh Bachchan is touted to play the role of a government official in the upcoming movie. He could be seen standing in a blue suit while looking at the tricolour in the poster. Another picture saw him sitting on the runway with the visuals of a flight in the background. In the voiceover, Big B said, "Agar, magar, shayad, lekin. Apne 150 yaatriyon ki salamati in 4 shabdon par chhod di." The caption read, "Brace for the unexpected .."

Another motion poster featured Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet's roles in the film. Seemingly, the two actors will essay co-pilots in the upcoming film. The 30 seconds long teaser also saw a lightning hitting a flying plane. In his voiceover, Ajay Devgn said, "Har haadse ke do pehlu hote hai. Kya hua aur kaise hua? Is kya aur kaise ke beech mein jo daayra hai, sach wahin chhupa hua hai. (Every incident has two aspects: What happened and how. In between the how and the when lies the truth)." Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Brace for impact."

Details about Runway 34

Runway 34 is an upcoming drama mystery film, which is based on true events. The film is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 2015. The film's poster read, "The truth is hidden 35,500 feet above the ground." The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

It also features Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, YouTuber Ajey Nagar and Angira Dhar in supporting roles. It is helmed by Ajay Devgn, who is also bankrolling the film under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. The film is scheduled to release on 29 April 2022.

(Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram)