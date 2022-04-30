'Runway 34': Amitabh Bachchan Hails Ajay Devgn For 'superior' Work In Hand-written Note

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Runway 34, which was directed by Ajay Devgn, who also took on a pivotal role in the film. Devgn was recently surprised by a heartwarming hand-written note from his co-star Amitabh Bachchan, who hailed him for his work in the movie as the director and an actor. He mentioned that the actor's work was 'superior' and Devgn expressed his gratitude to him for his kind gesture.

Amitabh Bachchan's note to Runway 34 director Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn took to his social media accounts on Saturday and shared a hand-written note he received from Amitabh Bachchan, which was all about his work in his most recent film, Runway 34. In his note, Bachchan mentioned it was an 'absolute honour' to have been part of Runway 34 and mentioned that although many people consider the film Devgn's best, he was sure there would be many more. He also lauded Devgn's expressions and performance in the film as he wrote,

"An absolute honour to be a part of '34, and to be the recipient of a magnificent director's gift. Your work is superior and the way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it's your best, but I know there shall be many more 'bests'. Congratulations. P.S.: Your expressions and your performance in the cockpit were true genius!"

And, Amitji ended his message with these words… pic.twitter.com/Q35d4Mmjex — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2022

Sharing the post, Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude to the actor for his kind words and called him an 'illustrious and magnanimous' star. He was grateful for his 'heartfelt words' and mentioned they stirred emotions of 'gratitude, quiet pride and satisfaction'. He wrote,

"When the illustrious and magnanimous Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to encapsulate in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note of appreciation it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude, quiet pride and satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji!"

The recently released Bollywood film revolved around Ajay Devgn's character, Vikrant Khanna, who was a pilot, who made a risky decision thousands of feet above the ground. His decision lands him in legal trouble and he must face a lawyer, Narayan Vedant, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The film also saw Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@AyushRa15743279