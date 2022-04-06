'Runway 34': Big B Posts Special Video Message; Recalls Working With Ajay Devgn's Father

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Runway 34’ starring Ajay Devgan. Prior to the release of his upcoming movie, the veteran actor posted a video on his social media handle, wherein the megastar has shared a heartfelt message. He took to his Instagram to answer a question about the one thing that made him say yes to the film.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a 34-second video and captioned it “#34secondswithAmitabhBachchan #Runway34 #Runway34OnApril29”. He also tagged his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Ajay Nagar aka CarryMinati in the caption.

In the video, the Piku actor explained that it is because of Ajay Devgn that he made his decision to work for ‘Runway 34’. Further, he also revealed about the very long association that he and Ajay’s Devgan’s father Veeru Devgan shared. The veteran star also went on to talk about Veeru Devgan's contribution to Hindi Cinema. The 79-year-old actor also recalled the times when the duo worked together in the past. Veeru Devgan was a Bollywood action choreographer, actor, and director who appeared in over 200 films. Watch the video here.

Immediately, after the actor shared the video on his Instagram, fans showered their good wishes for the star's upcoming film. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations on the new coming movie sir.” “Best wishes Big B,” wrote another user.

'Runway 34' has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, and the film is the actor's second directorial project after Shivaay in 2016.

Ajay Devgn on why he chose to title the film ‘Runway 34’

Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn also shared a similar video on his Instagram expressing his thoughts on why he chose ‘Runway 34’ as the film’s title. He said, “It’s like the runway of life zero visibility, no vision, dangerous brace for impact.” Interestingly, the Tanhaji actor has returned to direction with ‘Runway 34’ after six years.

‘Runway 34’ story based on a true event

The film is based on the true story of Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that narrowly escaped disaster on August 18, 2015, after experiencing difficulty landing at Cochin International Airport at 5:45 a.m. owing to terrible weather and poor visibility. 'Runway 34' casts Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in lead roles, and the movie will be released in theatres on April 29.

Image: Instagram/@runway34film