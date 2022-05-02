'Runway 34' Box Office Collection, Day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer Picks Pace Over The Weekend

Ajay Devgn recently shared the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood diva Rakul Preet in the latest mystery drama Runway 34. The film was released on April 29, 222, and received decent reviews from both viewers and critics. The film revolves around pilot Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn, who faces a legal battle after a tragic air incident.

The film's plot successfully kept engaged the viewers till its end. The star cast also received positive reviews for acing their respective roles. However, the film did not perform as per the makers' expectations at the box office on its opening day. Although the movie picked its pace towards the end of first weekend and did fairly well on Sunday, May 1. Here are the details about Runway 34's Day 3 box office collection.

Runway 34 Day 3 box office collection

Runway 34 opened to some unimpressive figures on its opening day. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted Rs 3.4 crores net in India. On Day 2, the film managed to attract more people as its net collection went up to Rs 8.50 crores net. The first Sunday of the movie came out to be even better as the film minted around Rs 6.8 crores net at the Indian box office. The movie's total net earning is now approximately Rs 15.3 crores.

One of the reasons behind Runway 34's disappointing figures is the competition at the box office. The film is facing massive competition from Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Despite two more releases, the Pan-India film seemingly remained unaffected. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 also came as a challenge for the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

Details about Runway 34

Runway 34 is a gripping mystery thriller, reportedly based on the true story behind Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555. Ajay Devgn plays the role of pilot Vikrant Khanna, who is forced to take a risky decision while flying the plane with his co-pilot. Apart from the three stars, the film also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and YouTuber Ajey Nagar. The film was helmed by Ajay Devgn, while his Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios bankrolled it.

