'Runway 34' OTT Release Date: Where & When To Watch Ajay Devgn-starrer Aviation Thriller

After a month of its successful theatrical run, Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 has finally received its digital release. Based on the real-life events of the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight incident, the film offers a riveting narrative of the life and death situation. The gripping scenes, and performance of all the actors packed with crisp flow of the story allowed the film to be critically acclaimed across India.

On the other hand, despite the rigorous promotions and big names attached to the film with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, the aviation thriller failed to make big waves at the box office. Check out where and when you can watch Runway 34 on OTT.

'Runway 34' OTT release

Taking to his social media handle, Ajay Devgn who also made his debut as a director in Runway 34, shared the news of the film's OTT release. The film is now available for early access on Amazon Prime Video. To make the announcement, Devgn shared a never-seen-before scene from the movie.

In the gripping slo-mo scene, the passengers of the flight are seen floating in the air as the plane goes through extreme turbulence. A part of the plane is destroyed as passengers get sucked into the air pressure and fly out of the plane to their death. Devgn, who played Captain Vikrant Khanna, tries to save a little girl who hangs on the side of the plane but fails. He shared the video with the caption, ''We are ready to take-off Here's a never seen before peek into what the journey holds! Joining in? #EarlyAccessOnPrime, rent now.''

In an interview with PTI, the 53-year-old actor spoke about his character in Runway 34 by stating, ''I loved the character, he is not completely white or dark, he is a little greyish... He likes to break the rules but would not do anything wrong that will harm anybody,''

''I like to break the norms. Like even in my films, I am breaking some rules be it the storytelling or technology whether they work or not. It is good to try something new, and offer something different to people. I always do what I like, I don't think which genre or space or trend it is," Ajay Devgn concluded.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn