Actor Ajay Devgn is yet again back with another intriguing drama post the success of his last OTT release Rudra. The makers have dropped the teaser of his next film Runway 34 where he will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Runway 34 is helmed by Ajay Devgn and also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, Carry Minati in key roles. The movie is slated to release on April 29.

The film that is based on true events shows Ajay and Rakul playing the role of pilots where they get stuck into a deadly situation at 35,000 feet above the ground. Interestingly, the teaser shows Ajay keeping his fans glued with his stupendous acting skills as a pilot. The video also stated that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on March 21.

Runway 34 teaser out

The captivating teaser begins with Rakul and Ajay's visuals from the flight's cockpit where they strive hard to fly an aircraft plane amid thunderstorms and heavy turbulence. With several passengers on board, the two seeks help from the team but it seems they fail to get any and towards the end, and seem to break a protocol while taking their stance on the situation.

Followed by this, a visual shows the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of an officer questioning Ajay about what happened while he was flying the plane and taking complete cognizance of the entire matter. While sharing the teaser, Ajay on Twitter wrote, "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of #Runway34."

Taking to Koo App, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the teaser of the film divulging more details. Take a look at it here -

Just a day ahead of the teaser release, the makers had unveiled a poster from the film. The poster saw all the actors in an intense expression which definitely raised suspense in the minds of fans and followers. The forthcoming film is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 2015.

Meanwhile, Ajay has been garnering a terrific response for his latest release Rudra where he played the role of a special police officer and solves crimes. The series also marked the digital debut of South star Rashii Khanna. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was unveiled on March 4. The series consists of six episodes in all, which were all released simultaneously. It is an official adaptation of the series Luther.

IMAGE: Instagram/AjayDevgn