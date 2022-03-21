'Runway 34' Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet & Others Look Their Fashionable Best

Last Updated: 21st March, 2022 17:22 IST

The entire star cast of Runway 34 poses with director Rohit Shetty at the trailer event while showing their enthusiasm for the film's trailer.

Actor Akansha Singh, who is set to play her biggest Bollywood role with Runway 34, looks absolutely amazing in this black ensemble at the launch event.

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty attended the trailer launch of Runway 34 to support his friend and frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn at the event.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives in style for the trailer launch of her forthcoming film Runway 34 wherein she will be seen playing the role of a pilot.

