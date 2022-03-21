Last Updated:

'Runway 34' Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet & Others Look Their Fashionable Best

Actor Ajay Devgn was present with the entire star cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Akansha Singh of the upcoming film Runway 34 at the trailer launch event.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Runway 34 Trailer launch
1/6
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives in style for the trailer launch of her forthcoming film Runway 34 wherein she will be seen playing the role of a pilot. 

Runway 34 Trailer launch
2/6
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Angira Dhar looked beautiful in this shooting pink dress at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Runway 34

Runway 34 Trailer launch
3/6
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ajay Devgn looks completely dapper in this blue formal suit accompanied by a white t-shirt for Runway 34 trailer launch event in Mumbai. 

Runway 34 Trailer launch
4/6
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty attended the trailer launch of Runway 34 to support his friend and frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn at the event. 

Runway 34 Trailer launch
5/6
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Akansha Singh, who is set to play her biggest Bollywood role with Runway 34, looks absolutely amazing in this black ensemble at the launch event. 

Runway 34 Trailer launch
6/6
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

The entire star cast of Runway 34 poses with director Rohit Shetty at the trailer event while showing their enthusiasm for the film's trailer.  

