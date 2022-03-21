'Runway 34' Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Call Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Starrer 'masterpiece'

The trailer of the upcoming thriller flick Runway 34 has blown away the audiences, with many of them already calling the film a 'masterpiece'. The trailer introduces Ajay Devgn as flight Captain Vikrant Khanna, who finds himself in a tough spot when he doesn't get permission to land the aircraft due to weather conditions.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as an investigating officer, set to unravel the incident as Khanna force-lands the flight despite multiple warnings. Rakul Preet Singh also appears in a pivotal role as Ajay's co-pilot. The trailer sets the stage for an edge of a seat thriller, filled with mysterious turns of events as to what really happened 35,000 ft above the ground. Netizens have poured in their reviews, stating that they're 'amazed' by the impressive performances.

Runway 34 trailer twitter review

Fans flocked to social media to pour in their reviews, most of them already establishing the film as a sure shot blockbuster. Sharing myriad stills of Ajay from the trailer, one Twitterati quipped, "so dapper and suave", while another mentioned that Devgn never fails to "raise the bar" with his films. One user mentioned, "If you don't believe in yourself then no one will .... #Runway34 trailer is Visually BLOCKBUSTER. Will take fabulous opening on EID.".

If you don't believe in yourself then no one will 💥💥💥.... #Runway34 trailer is Visually BLOCKBUSTER.

👉Will take fabulous opening on EID.#AjayDevgn , #AmitabhBachchanhttps://t.co/olEEfjmoBg — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) March 21, 2022

What an AWESOME trailer !!🔥



Damn Ajay Devgn looks so dapper and sauve...His intense eyes and that husky voice...LOVED IT !!❤#Runway34Trailer #Runway34 #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/imnEW0KUC2 — Aayushi (@Aayushis1234) March 21, 2022

He always raise the Bar 🔥 Visuals are too good.. Bas Screenplay sahi ho 🤲 #Runway34Trailer https://t.co/exF2sDhcDG — A∂ιтуα (@Adii_7x) March 21, 2022

Another netizen also expressed excitement about witnessing a film based on a real-life aviation incident. They wrote, "First time in Bollywood film industry, a film based on real-life aviation incident. What happened, what was revealed in the investigation, what caused the incident ...just can't wait for the film. Smartly cut trailer All the best team." Many also claimed that it will be unlike any other masala entertainer, further calling it an 'iconic' project.

this is not just like any other typical masala, thriler ,suspence movie it is an iconic movie. just single peice.#AjayDevgn #Runway34Trailer #runway34 — ADESH JADHAV (@ADianadesh) March 21, 2022

#Runway34Trailer 😳🔥🔥

First time in Bollywood film industry, a film based on real life aviation incident. What happened, what revealed in investigation, what caused the incident ...just can't wait for the film. Smartly cut trailer 👍🏼👍🏼

All the best team @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet — 🎯DEVI CAPITAL🎯 (@DS_790) March 21, 2022

The film which is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 2015, is all set to release on April 29, 2022. Take a look at the trailer.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAYDEVGN)