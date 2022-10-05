Rupali Ganguly Joins Falguni Pathak For Navratri Event, Recites Dialogue From 'Anupamaa'

Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name with her stint in Anupamaa, recently made a special appearance at Falguni Pathak's popular Navratri event in Mumbai. The TV star became the latest celebrity after Hrithik Roshan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Chopra, and others to attend Pathak's event, where she grooved to the tunes of the garba queen. In glimpses making rounds on the internet, Ganguly could also be seen reciting her popular dialogue from Anupamaa, ‘Toh aapko kya’, leaving fans thrilled.

Rupali Ganguly joins Falguni Pathak for Navratri celebrations

In videos shared online, Rupali was seen reciting her famous monologue, which starts with, "Mein ghumu phiru nachu gau..." The crowd also cheered and recited the lines along with her. Take a look.

Rupali Ganguly also shared a series of pictures from the Navratri event on social media, while heaping praise on the 'true rockstar' Falguni Pathak. Captioning her Instagram post, the actor wrote, "About last night!!!! What a wonderful vibe, grateful for all the love. As always it is such an experience seeing the dandiya queen live. True Rockstar @falgunipathak12. Dil se … Thank u."

Rupali's visit comes days after Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Rishan graced the event and performed Garba amid loud cheers from the audience. He also taught Falguni Pathak his famous Ek Pal ka Jeena hook step. Sharing the video of their performance, Falguni wrote, "Vasaldi version by Hrithik Roshan. Navratri hein garba toh banta hein."

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly rose to prominence in the iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as Monisha Sarabhai. Her appearance on Anupamaa has earned her a lot of praise, and the show has been labeled a success owing to its high TRPs.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUPALIGANGULY)