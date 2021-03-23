Rupert Grint Feels He 'peaked Early', Says He May Just Become A 'beekeeper' In The Future

Rupert Grint became a household name all over the world with his role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful film franchises in the world. In a recent interview with Esquire, Rupert Grint talked about his experience of working in the Harry Potter films and his future plans. He shared that he peaked early and maybe now he will just be a beekeeper.

Rupert Grint talks about his career and future plans

During his interview, Rupert Grint talked about his future in acting. He shared that he always had that ethos that nothing is forever. He further mentioned that he will just be a beekeeper and do that. Talking about his acting career, he mentioned that he loves acting and being a part of the show. He has really enjoyed playing the characters, added the Servant actor. However, he feels that maybe he could do something else later on. During the interview, Rupert Grint also admitted that he feels he kind of peaked very early on.

The actor also shared his views about the reprisal of his popular role of Ron Weasley. He said he cannot imagine reprising his role in the future. He further mentioned that it would only be possible if everyone else wants to come back as well. Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe formed the lead trio of the Harry Potter cast. He shared that he does not get to see them very often but the bond that they share runs deep. He further added that it was a unique experience that they all went through. No one really understands it and can relate to it other than them, added the actor.

Rupert Grint in Harry Potter cast

Rupert Grint has acted in all eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011. Rupert Grint in Harry Potter was cast as Ron Weasley at the age of 11. In the interview, he shared his experience of working in the Harry Potter films and said that he and his other two co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe were kind of like astronauts and part of a weird experiment. For the idea of returning back to their characters, he advised the fans not to get their hopes high up. Rupert is currently seen in the Apple TV+ show Servant.

Image Credits: Rupert Grint Instagram