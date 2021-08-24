Ruslaan Mumtaz Credits OTT Boom For His Career, 'I Dont Have To Sit At Home Anymore'

The COVID-19 pandemic may have negatively affected the entertainment industries but created a boom for several OTT platforms and actors. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is one of those who received much work in the lockdown. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how his past year was one of the busiest ones, and he had several projects on his plate.

Ruslaan Mumtaz on OTT boom amid the global COVID-19 pandemic

Ruslaan Mumtaz has several acting projects in his pipeline. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor shared how the OTT boom brought a lot on his plate. He said the availability of a lot of content meant the actors could keep working. He shared how earlier an actor had to sit at home after doing one film. Moreover, on TV, an actor has to work every day for an entire year. Therefore, as per Mumtaz, OTT has brought a lot of content and has provided work to a lot of actors. The 39-year-old actor further credited OTT platforms and shared he has been working non-stop. He could work on one project and move on to the next one after finishing it.

Amid the global pandemic, the OTT platforms proved to be a blessing both for actors and viewers. While several actors got a lot of work, viewers also were able to enjoy a plethora of content during the lockdown. Ruslaan Mumtaz further explained how he spent his lockdown and revealed he was the busiest he has ever been in his career in the past two years. The actor shared how he was afraid, at first, when the pandemic hit the world, but got a lot of offers later. He credited his luck for being able to work a lot in the pandemic.

Other than web series and films on OTT platforms, Mumtaz revealed how several music videos also kept him busy in these past two years. The Namaste Wahala actor revealed he shot seven music videos last month. He also said that there are all kinds of works available for actors these days.

Ruslaan Mumtaz began his acting career in 2007 with the film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. The actor further starred in several films and TV shows. He was last seen in the film Namaste Wahala in 2020.

IMAGE: RUSLAAN MUMTAZ' INSTAGRAM