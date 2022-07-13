Ryan Gosling To Enter MCU? Actor Reveals Which Marvel Superhero He's Likely To Play

Fans have been waiting to see Ryan Gosling take on a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor finally revealing which superhero he's eyeing. Gosling, who'll soon be seen as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, was reportedly considered for a number of high-profile projects including Doctor Strange, and Suicide Squad among others.

In a recent conversation with Josh Horowitz of MTV News’ Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ryan is said to have mentioned that he wants to play Ghost Rider. The motorcycle-riding vigilante is one of the most loved Marvel characters, which was previously played by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film Ghost Rider as well as the 2011 edition Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Ryan Gosling reveals which Marvel superhero he's likely to play

Josh Horowitz dropped a sneak peek of his conversation with Gosling, mentioning that the actor dismissed rumours of him playing Nova in The New Warriors comic series. The podcaster added that the one superhero Ryan revealed he wants to play is Ghost Rider.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.



Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

With MCU bringing in notable celebrities like Harry Styles and Charlize Theron as Eros and Clea respectively, Ryan Gosling's addition to the list isn't out of the realm of possibility.

More on Ryan Gosling's work front

The Notebook star will be seen alongside Margot Robbie in Gerta Gerwing-directed live-action film, Barbie. While Margot will appear in the ritual role, Gosling will be seen as her love interest, Ken. The project's on-set glimpses made rounds on the internet, with fans hailing the leading duo for their amazing looks.

Ryan is also gearing up for the release of the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, which also stars Chris Evans and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The highly-awaited film will land on Netflix on July 22 after its limited theatrical release on July 15.

