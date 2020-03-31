Ryan Reynolds Flaunting A Cap In These Pictures Totally Wins Hearts

Ryan Reynolds is the ultimate prankster in Hollywood and fans love witnessing his online banter with his pals. The actor is also admired for his sense of fashion and quirky accessory choices. Take a look at a few pictures where the star flaunted a cap and looked absolutely stunning.

Times Ryan Reynolds flaunted a cap in his pictures

In September last year, Ryan Reynolds visited an animal rescue sanctuary with John Krasinski. Wearing a grey T-shirt and a pair of navy blue trousers, the actor topped the outfit with a black cap. He is seen posing with a range of animals including frogs and snakes in the pictures that he shared.

Reynolds took to his social media to share a hilarious picture with his fans. Dressed in a white T-shirt and a brown bomber jacket, he topped the look with a brown printed cap. He added a pair of tiny black sunglasses with a blue border and looked totally goofy. Making the post even more hilarious, he said in that caption that he is really into the tiny sunglasses trend.

Ryan Reynolds took to his social media to share a picture from his workout session with Don Saladino. Sporting a black button-down jacket over a white t-shirt, the actor completed his look with a pair of glasses. He looks absolutely great as he sports a cap that features the logo of his alcohol brand.

In another picture that he shared, it seems that Reynolds baked Valentine's Day cake for wife Blake Lively. Wearing a white t-shirt and a black cap, he looks totally goofy as he holds the cake he baked. He captioned the post, "I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist." [sic]

For his Father's Day post, Ryan shared a picture with his three brothers. It seems like they posed for a family picture after they enjoyed some coffee together. Reynolds is dressed in a button-down grey sweater over a white T-shirt and a brown jacket. He topped the look with a black cap.

