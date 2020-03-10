Ryan Reynolds' Action-packed Sci-fi Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Ryan Really has worked in several Hollywood movies now and he is known for his versatility. The Deadpool actor is also known for his impeccable comic timing and charisma. He has been part of several successful, acclaimed flicks. So let’s take a look at Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi movies that you should not miss out:

Life

A team of scientists on the International Space Station discovers an extraordinary life form that caused extinction on Mars. And the same is now threatening life on Earth, aiming for extinction. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal in lead roles.

Deadpool

Deadpool is the story of a mercenary who is being experimented upon and becomes indestructible. Deadpool is also popular for breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience. The movie was a huge success at the box office as well.

Deadpool 2

In this sequel of Deadpool, the menacing mercenary brings together a team of mutant rogues. This is to protect a young boy with abilities from a time-traveling cyborg called Cable. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in lead roles.

Green Lantern

Before playing Deadpool, Reynolds played this DC comics character. Released in 2011, Green Lantern is the story of Hal Jordan, a test pilot who acquires superhuman strength and abilities after being chosen by the Ring. This was the first live-action film of the DC Comics character.

Self/less

The story is about a man created by a group of scientists. The scientists transfer the mind of a terminally ill patient to a healthy man's body. But the result is not what they expected and that’s how the movie unfolds. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Ben Kingsley in lead roles.

Image Credits: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

