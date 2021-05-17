Saahil Chadha And Wife Suffer Injuries After Being Hit By An Ambulance, Actor Hospitalised

Baghban fame actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila recently sustained injuries after being hit by an ambulance in Mumbai. The incident occurred on May 12 after the couple’s meeting near Xavier's College while they were walking back to their car; suddenly an ambulance hit them from behind. According to various media reports, Promila has suffered two fractures in her leg while Saahil has sustained injuries in his stomach and thighs.

Saahil Chadha and his wife sustain injuries

After the accident, Saahil was admitted to the Bombay Hospital, while his wife Promila is staying with her cousin. His injuries are believed to be not that serious and he is likely to be discharged in the next two or three days after looking at his recovery status. Saahil informed that the driver of the ambulance has been nabbed. Both the couple were tested COVID-19 positive and were under home quarantine for 20 days to fully recuperate from the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor essayed the role of one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sons in Baghban, with the other three being played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni, and Nasir Kazi. Apart from Baghban, the actor also starred in films like Section 375 and Thodi Life Thoda Magic. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer and a voice-over artist.

(Image credit: saahilchadha/ Instagram)

