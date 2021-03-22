'Saaho' Box Office Collection; Know Earnings Of Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, with the former making his Hindi debut and the latter in her South Indian cinema debut. Written and directed by Sujeeth, it is an action thriller movie released in 2019. The film had great hype among the audiences as Prabhas was coming off his massively successful Baahubali series. Although the movie got mostly negative reviews, it managed to do well at the ticket windows.

Lifetime Saaho box office collection

The movie was filmed and released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Day one Hindi version of the Saaho box office collection was â‚¹24.40 crores. Following a good first day, it earned â‚¹25 crores on Saturday and â‚¹29 crore on Sunday. It put Saaho earnings in the Hindi language to around â‚¹79 crore in its opening weekend. At the end of its opening weekend, the movie got â‚¹116 crore. Despite the negative reviews, it was working well due to the ensemble cast and huge buzz with a good amount coming from advance bookings.

Saaho box office collection took a big dip in the second week when word of mouth came into play. Its second Friday earnings were â‚¹3.75 crore. It then had a small jump on Saturday and Sunday with getting â‚¹4.60 crores and â‚¹6.60 crores, respectively. Saaho box office collection at the end of week two was â‚¹139 crores. With not much competition the film run in theatres for around six weeks in total. Saaho earnings at the end of week six were â‚¹142 crores in the Hindi version. The movie did fairly well in other languages, too, most prominently in the Telugu language. Saaho box office collection of all languages stood at around â‚¹300 crore. Saaho budget was estimated to be nearly â‚¹350 crore. As Saaho's budget was massive, its earnings failed to match the expectations in India.

Saaho had a good outing in the international markets. Saaho box office collection at the overseas market was around â‚¹90 crore. It helped worldwide Saaho earnings to stand at more than â‚¹400 crore. But considering the Saaho budget, its verdict was average or hit.

Saaho cast includes Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukes, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Lal, Supreeth, Mandira Bedi, Prakash Belawadi, Evelyn Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others. The plot shows an undercover agent and his partner go after a thief who has stolen â‚¹2000 crore. But they soon realize that the case is connected to the death of a crime lord and emerging gang war.