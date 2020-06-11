Last Updated:

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About This Evergreen 1970 Movie

How much do you know about an old classic? Being a movie buff, check your knowledge by solving this Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi quiz which is a cult classic.

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi quiz

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a 1970 Indian Hindi film starring Sanjay Khan, Leena Chandavarkar, Om Prakash, and Jagdeep among others. It deals with the relationship between mothers-in-law and their daughters-in-law. The film was a remake of Telugu film Atha Okinti Kodale.

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Quiz

1.      Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the movie?

  • Female Foeticide
  • Domestic Violence and abuse
  • Prostitution
  • No education for girls

2.      Why doesn’t Bhagmati allow Kanhaiya to get intimate with his wife?

  • She is a ghost
  • She did not bring dowry from her parents’ house
  • She has AIDS
  • She is not right for her son

3.      Why does Lajwanti’s father get angry when he gets to know about Sadhana’s marriage?

  • They were jealous of her
  • They did not want her to get married
  • They were not invited to the wedding
  • They were not expecting her to get married so soon

4.      How does Motilal convince Bhagmati to accept her daughter-in-law?

  • By threatening her to stop her daughter’s marriage
  • By asking for more dowry
  • By stopping her daughter’s marriage
  • By convincing her politely

5.      What odd thing does Sadhna notice when she comes to Dilip’s home?

  • Dilip is not rich
  • Dilip does not have a mansion
  • Dilip’s parents do not talk to each other directly
  • Dilip starts behaving oddly with Sadhna

6.      How does Bhagmati stop Lajwanti from sleeping with her son?

  • She ties Lajwanti’s saree pallu with her saree
  • She ties her with a pole
  • She locks her in a room
  • She forces her to sleep in Bhagmati’s room

7.      Whose photo was taken out from the frame which was in the hall?

  • Motilal’s wife
  • Motilal’s mother
  • Motilal’s son
  • Motilal’s brother

8.      What happened to Motilal’s mother?

  • Motilal took her to old age home
  • Motilal’s wife dragged her out of the house
  • Motilal’s son killed her
  • Motilal’s mother died in the pandemic

9.      What does Lajwanti’s father want to do for his daughter?

  • He wanted Lajwanti to abort her child
  • He wanted to punish Kanhaiya for doing this to Lajwanti
  • He wanted to take Lajwanti to her house for her first child
  • He wanted Lajwanti to send her first child to an orphanage

10.   What happens to Sadhna that makes Motilal upset?

  • Sadhna falls from stairs and loses her child
  • Sadhna aborts her child
  • Sadhna and Dilip leave their house
  • Sadhna disrespects Motilal

11.   Why Dilip scolds Sadhna in front of her mother?

  • Sadhna beats Dilip’s parents
  • Sadhna leaves Dilip’s house after miscarriage
  • Sadhna disrespects Dilip’s mother
  • Sadhna disrespects Motilal

12.   What does Dilip decide for his future?

  • Dilip decides to divorce Sadhna
  • Dilip leaves his house to work in the city
  • Dilip and Sadhna starts living at her mother’s house
  • Dilip drags her mother and father out of his house

13.   Who meets Dilip in the city?

  • Motilal’s wife
  • Motilal’s mother
  • Motilal’s brother
  • Motilal

14.   What happens to Motilal’s mother in the end?

  • She dies due to snake bite
  • She reunites with her son’s family
  • She starts living in an old age home
  • She starts living with Bhagmati

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi quiz -Answers

1.      Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the movie?

Answer- Domestic Violence and abuse

2.      Why doesn’t Bhagmati allow Kanhaiya to get intimate with his wife?

Answer- She did not bring dowry from her parents’ house

3.      Why does Lajwanti’s father get angry when he gets to know about Sadhana’s marriage?

Answer- They were not invited to the wedding

4.      How does Motilal convince Bhagmati to accept her daughter-in-law?

Answer- By asking for more dowry

5.      What odd thing does Sadhna notice when she comes to Dilip’s home?

Answer- Dilip’s parents do not talk to each other directly

6.      How does Bhagmati stop Lajwanti from sleeping with her son?

Answer- She ties Lajwanti’s saree pallu with her saree

7.      Whose photo was taken out from the frame which was in the hall?

Answer- Motilal’s mother

8.      What happened to Motilal’s mother?

Answer- Motilal’s wife dragged her out of the house

9.      What does Lajwanti’s father want to do for his daughter?

Answer- He wanted to take Lajwanti to her house for her first child

10.   What happens to Sadhna that makes Motilal upset?

Answer- Sadhna falls from stairs and loses her child

11.   Why Dilip scolds Sadhna in front of her mother?

Answer- Sadhna disrespects Dilip’s mother

12.   What does Dilip decide for his future?

Answer- Dilip leaves his house to work in the city

13.   Who meets Dilip in the city?

Answer- Motilal’s mother

14.   What happens to Motilal’s mother in the end?

Answer- She reunites with her son’s family

