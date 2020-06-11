Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About This Evergreen 1970 Movie

Quick links:
Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a 1970 Indian Hindi film starring Sanjay Khan, Leena Chandavarkar, Om Prakash, and Jagdeep among others. It deals with the relationship between mothers-in-law and their daughters-in-law. The film was a remake of Telugu film Atha Okinti Kodale.
1. Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the movie?
Answer- Domestic Violence and abuse
2. Why doesn’t Bhagmati allow Kanhaiya to get intimate with his wife?
Answer- She did not bring dowry from her parents’ house
3. Why does Lajwanti’s father get angry when he gets to know about Sadhana’s marriage?
Answer- They were not invited to the wedding
4. How does Motilal convince Bhagmati to accept her daughter-in-law?
Answer- By asking for more dowry
5. What odd thing does Sadhna notice when she comes to Dilip’s home?
Answer- Dilip’s parents do not talk to each other directly
6. How does Bhagmati stop Lajwanti from sleeping with her son?
Answer- She ties Lajwanti’s saree pallu with her saree
7. Whose photo was taken out from the frame which was in the hall?
Answer- Motilal’s mother
8. What happened to Motilal’s mother?
Answer- Motilal’s wife dragged her out of the house
9. What does Lajwanti’s father want to do for his daughter?
Answer- He wanted to take Lajwanti to her house for her first child
10. What happens to Sadhna that makes Motilal upset?
Answer- Sadhna falls from stairs and loses her child
11. Why Dilip scolds Sadhna in front of her mother?
Answer- Sadhna disrespects Dilip’s mother
12. What does Dilip decide for his future?
Answer- Dilip leaves his house to work in the city
13. Who meets Dilip in the city?
Answer- Motilal’s mother
14. What happens to Motilal’s mother in the end?
Answer- She reunites with her son’s family
