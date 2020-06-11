Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About This Evergreen 1970 Movie

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a 1970 Indian Hindi film starring Sanjay Khan, Leena Chandavarkar, Om Prakash, and Jagdeep among others. It deals with the relationship between mothers-in-law and their daughters-in-law. The film was a remake of Telugu film Atha Okinti Kodale.

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Quiz

1. Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the movie?

Female Foeticide

Domestic Violence and abuse

Prostitution

No education for girls

2. Why doesn’t Bhagmati allow Kanhaiya to get intimate with his wife?

She is a ghost

She did not bring dowry from her parents’ house

She has AIDS

She is not right for her son

3. Why does Lajwanti’s father get angry when he gets to know about Sadhana’s marriage?

They were jealous of her

They did not want her to get married

They were not invited to the wedding

They were not expecting her to get married so soon

4. How does Motilal convince Bhagmati to accept her daughter-in-law?

By threatening her to stop her daughter’s marriage

By asking for more dowry

By stopping her daughter’s marriage

By convincing her politely

5. What odd thing does Sadhna notice when she comes to Dilip’s home?

Dilip is not rich

Dilip does not have a mansion

Dilip’s parents do not talk to each other directly

Dilip starts behaving oddly with Sadhna

6. How does Bhagmati stop Lajwanti from sleeping with her son?

She ties Lajwanti’s saree pallu with her saree

She ties her with a pole

She locks her in a room

She forces her to sleep in Bhagmati’s room

7. Whose photo was taken out from the frame which was in the hall?

Motilal’s wife

Motilal’s mother

Motilal’s son

Motilal’s brother

8. What happened to Motilal’s mother?

Motilal took her to old age home

Motilal’s wife dragged her out of the house

Motilal’s son killed her

Motilal’s mother died in the pandemic

9. What does Lajwanti’s father want to do for his daughter?

He wanted Lajwanti to abort her child

He wanted to punish Kanhaiya for doing this to Lajwanti

He wanted to take Lajwanti to her house for her first child

He wanted Lajwanti to send her first child to an orphanage

10. What happens to Sadhna that makes Motilal upset?

Sadhna falls from stairs and loses her child

Sadhna aborts her child

Sadhna and Dilip leave their house

Sadhna disrespects Motilal

11. Why Dilip scolds Sadhna in front of her mother?

Sadhna beats Dilip’s parents

Sadhna leaves Dilip’s house after miscarriage

Sadhna disrespects Dilip’s mother

Sadhna disrespects Motilal

12. What does Dilip decide for his future?

Dilip decides to divorce Sadhna

Dilip leaves his house to work in the city

Dilip and Sadhna starts living at her mother’s house

Dilip drags her mother and father out of his house

Also Read| Amazon quiz answers today, June 11 2020: Amazon ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance quiz answers

13. Who meets Dilip in the city?

Motilal’s wife

Motilal’s mother

Motilal’s brother

Motilal

14. What happens to Motilal’s mother in the end?

She dies due to snake bite

She reunites with her son’s family

She starts living in an old age home

She starts living with Bhagmati

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi quiz -Answers

1. Which evil practice of society is highlighted in the movie?

Answer- Domestic Violence and abuse

2. Why doesn’t Bhagmati allow Kanhaiya to get intimate with his wife?

Answer- She did not bring dowry from her parents’ house

Also Read| Mika Singh's songs quiz: How well do you know the singer? Test here

3. Why does Lajwanti’s father get angry when he gets to know about Sadhana’s marriage?

Answer- They were not invited to the wedding

4. How does Motilal convince Bhagmati to accept her daughter-in-law?

Answer- By asking for more dowry

5. What odd thing does Sadhna notice when she comes to Dilip’s home?

Answer- Dilip’s parents do not talk to each other directly

6. How does Bhagmati stop Lajwanti from sleeping with her son?

Answer- She ties Lajwanti’s saree pallu with her saree

7. Whose photo was taken out from the frame which was in the hall?

Answer- Motilal’s mother

8. What happened to Motilal’s mother?

Answer- Motilal’s wife dragged her out of the house

Also Read| 'Jab We Met' quiz: Find out if you are a die hard fan of Geet & Aditya in the film

9. What does Lajwanti’s father want to do for his daughter?

Answer- He wanted to take Lajwanti to her house for her first child

10. What happens to Sadhna that makes Motilal upset?

Answer- Sadhna falls from stairs and loses her child

11. Why Dilip scolds Sadhna in front of her mother?

Answer- Sadhna disrespects Dilip’s mother

12. What does Dilip decide for his future?

Answer- Dilip leaves his house to work in the city

13. Who meets Dilip in the city?

Answer- Motilal’s mother

14. What happens to Motilal’s mother in the end?

Answer- She reunites with her son’s family

Also Read| Bollywood Quiz: Find out if you are Naina Talwar, Naina Mathur or Naina Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.