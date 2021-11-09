'Saawariya': Makers Celebrate Ranbir, Sonam's Tale Of Love On Film's 14th Anniversary

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya marked the Bollywood debut of two trailblazing performers, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. As the romantic flick clocks 14 years today, makers penned a tribute to the "rhapsodic tale" which followed Raj & Sakina's tale of unrequited love. Uploading myriad stills from Saawariya, the official page of Bhansali Productions mentioned that the story continues to bloom and 'teach us about love'. The movie, which was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short story White Nights, also starred veteran Zohra Sehgal in her last Bollywood appearance before her demise.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya clocks 14 years

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 9, the makers uploaded iconic stills of the leading duo from the film. For the caption, they wrote, "A rhapsodic tale set in a mystical world with endless possibilities & enchantment continues to teach us about love. Each character weaved its own shade of adoration, while Raj & Sakina told us unrequited love can be beautiful. Imaan & Gulab taught us that it can fulfilling. 14 years later the story continues to bloom and all we can say is, MASHA-ALLAH." Sonam also reshared the post on her Instagram story." Take a look.

Netizens flocked to the comments section to reminisce the film, with many calling it a 'Masterpiece'. One user wrote, "One of my favourites" while another mentioned," Thank you this underrated movie for bringing us the THE MOST PHENOMENAL, HUMBLE AND DESERVING ACTOR OF THIS MILLENIUM". Take a look.

What's on Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor's work front?

Ranbir Kapoor has a list of films lined up in his kitty, including Brahmastra with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the superhero movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film was slated to release last year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the period drama Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it will witness a theatrical release on March 18, 2022. He also has Animal with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen in the crime-thriller Blind, which is being helmed by Shome Makhija.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BHANSALI PRODUCTIONS)