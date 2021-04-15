Saba Ali Khan Khan Shares A Rare Pic Of Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan On Ramzan

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's eldest daughter Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a rare picture of her parents. Since both her parents come from different ethnicities, Saba shared the rare picture to send a wish to her followers Ramadan Mubarak and Shubho Noboborsho which is Bengali New Year. Saba even penned a note in the caption about faith and celebration of life.

Saba Pataudi shares a rare throwback pic of parents

In the throwback picture on Saba Ali Khan's Instagram post, her mother and former actor Sharmila Tagore who hails from West Bengal was seen in a white linen saree, which is usually worn in festivals in Bengal, paired with a printed blouse. Late Masoor Ali Khan who was the Nawab of Pataudi and also the former captain of the Indian Cricket team was seen in a white Fawn kurta as he posed with his wife Tagore on a chair. Saba Ali Khan wrote in the caption "Ramadan Mubarak...and Shubho Noboborsho to everyone! It's not one or the other... We don't have to choose. Faith is personal and life is a celebration. We are all Unique".

While her followers wished her for both the festivals, many even appreciated her parents for bring both faiths together and setting out an example for other people. One of them wrote, "Your parents are one of the best possible examples of how two faiths can co-exist happily and easily! May their legacy lives on to inspire others to hold their heads high in their life choices". Read comments here-

A sneak peek of more throwback picture on Saba Ali Khan's Instagram

Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan has been sharing a string of throwback images this month which also featured her younger brother and actor Saif Ali Khan. Last week, she shared an old black and white photo that featured little Saif with parents Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif was seen in father Mansoor's arms. Both Saif and his mother Sharmila were seen smiling in the picture. Saba wrote in the caption "CHILDHOOD Saga.... Bhaijàan with parents".

Saba also shared a picture of her younger sister Soha Ali Khan's childhood where she is seen resting in the arms of father Mansoor Ali Khan. Before that, she shared a throwback photo from her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s wedding day. She also shared some unseen pictures of the late Mansoor Ali Khan, who died of a lung infection in 2011, in which he was seen practicing his batting on the cricket field. Check out the throwback pictures here-

