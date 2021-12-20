Saba Ali Khan, Sara & Karisma Kapoor Share Adorable Photos With Bday Boy Taimur; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, is one of the most popular and loved star kids in Bollywood. Taimur, who was the centre of media attention ever since his birth, is celebrating his 5th birthday on Monday. While wishes and blessings are pouring on birthday boy Tim, here is how his aunts Saba Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor and sister Sara wished him.

Sister to Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan is an avid social media user and she often shares adorable and unseen pictures of her family via her social media handles. As her nephew Taimur Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday, Saba showered him with love and blessings. Taking to her Instagram, Saba Ali Khan shared a picture from Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday. The photo had Saba posing with Soha, Kareena and little Taimur. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "TiM turns 5! Wishing him the best life brings...stay safe." She also shared a photo with Taimur in her IG stories and wrote, "To my darling TiM, Wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua jaan."

Karisma Kapoor shares a photo with her 'jaan' Taimur

Taimur's maternal aunt and actor Karisma Kapoor also blessed her nephew on his special day. Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a photo featuring Taimur. The picture had Taimur sitting in Karisma's lap while playing with a toy gun. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Big boy! Happy birthday to our Jaan. Love you toooo much."

Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet note for her little brother

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Taimur. The picture was from Sara Ali Khan's birthday celebration held at father Saif Ali Khan's residence. In the photo, Taimur was seen holding his elder sister's hand while Sara cut her cake. Sharing the adorable photo, she wrote, "Happiest birthday Tim Tim. Wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Taimur, in 2016. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second baby Jehangir Ali Khan.

Image: Insagram/@sabapataudi/PTI