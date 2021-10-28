Saba Ali Khan Shares Pictures With 'jaan' Taimur; Asks Fans For A Caption

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is known for showering love and adulation on the younger ones in her family, and her recent Instagram post dedicated to 'jaan' Taimur is a testament to it. Saba uploaded a string of pictures with Kareena Kapoor's firstborn and asked her followers to caption the clicks. The photos showcase Taimur glaring at something while Saba watches on.

Many fans poured in their title suggestions, with one commenting "Excuse me, why again am I getting no attention". while another wrote, "Phuphu ye media kab mujhe akela choregi???". Others also referred to the "bua-bhatijaa's" adorable bond while dropping heart and heart-eye emoticons.

Saba shares photos with 'jaan' Taimur Ali Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 28, Saba Ali Khan uploaded the little one's candid glimpses and wrote," My TiM ...my Jaan. Caption this one ! Crazy angle ... and expressions!. NO comments on physical appearance. Thanks!" She also shared the same pictures in her story. Take a look.

The post comes just a day after Saba uploaded a photo of her cradling baby Jeh. Jeh can be seen nibbling his fingers as Saba endearingly looks on. "MiSS my Jeh Jaanu.. Caption this ! #wednesdayvibes #jeh #jehalikhan #buajaan". Only last week did Saba dedicated another post to Jeh, stating that she misses him. "MISSING my munchkin. Media captured him attending a party .. I was reminded of this MOMENT. Love you my dumpling. Protect you Always. Though guess he loves the earring..he's aiming to pull out!! Watch the little naughty fist!", she wrote.



Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture featuring Jeh's Yoga pose on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Yoga runs in the family." He was standing on his hands and legs on a white mattress in an outdoor setting. He also had some of his toys kept around. "Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see. 8 months Pike position[sic]." she wrote. Bebo also called Jeh "Mera Beta."

On the work front, Kareena will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, which comes as the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is set to release on Valentine's Day. Apart from this, Kareena also is producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @sabapataudi)