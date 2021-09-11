Saba Ali Khan Shares 'precious Memories' With Brother Saif Ali Khan & Mom Sharmila Tagore

Treating her followers with rare images of the Pataudi family, Saba Ali Khan has added another cherished memory to her social media album. Taking a trip down memory lane, the 45-year-old jewellery designer shared an unseen picture with her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Saba Ali Khan shares 'Precious memories'

Taking to her Instagram, Saba shared a rare monochrome image of her childhood featuring her brother SAif Ali Khan and their mother Sharmila Tagore. In the picture, the actor was seen smiling ear to ear as her mother embraced a toddler Saba Ali Khan in her hands. She poked fun at her mother's pose in the picture, where she was seen leaning towards Saif Ali Khan while holding Saba in her other arm, writing, ''Who's side are you on...ma???! 😁😉...lol''

In the caption, she also reminisced on her childhood and talked about how these 'precious memories' are worth a lot. She wrote, ''These precious memories and photographs... Are worth more than anything. Childhood. Are the best times! Don't grow up...!''.

Netizens' reaction to the photo

Netizens could not help but swoon over the throwback monochrome picture of the Pataudi family. One fan requested Saba to share veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's childhood pic writing, ''Can we also get to see Sharmila ma'am's childhood pics 😬''. Another user noticed how Tagore held her kids, writing ''Both, she is leaning towards her one child and the other child she embraced with her both hands❤️... Balanced mom😍😁'' while another fan wrote, ''Both sides🤩 because both sides are part of sharmila ma'am''

More on Pataudi family childhood pictures

Continuing the saga of sharing childhood pictures of the Pataudi family on her Instagram, Saba recently shared adorable pictures of actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan getting a peck on their face by their parents. In another post, she shared a rare picture of her father by writing, ''ABBa....! My favourite photograph. Understated and yet ... The Best Man standing. You don't get this kind of class anymore. My father taught me well. Humility. Kindness. To be fair. In the world today... People need to go back to the BASICS.''

IMAGE- SABA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM