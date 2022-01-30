Saba Ali Khan Shares Throwback Pic With Saif, Sharmila Tagore; Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Ali Khan is very active on her Instagram handle and she never fails to surprise her online family with her posts. She keeps treating her followers with unseen glimpses of the Pataudi family. Saba's Instagram timeline is a storehouse of the Pataudi family's priceless memories.

Recently, the designer took a trip down memory lane and dug out some unseen pictures with mother Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Saba posted the throwback photo of the trio from their London vacation and netizens can't get enough of it.

Saba Ali Khan shares a nostalgic pic with Saif Ali Khan & mother Sharmila Tagore

In the picture, Saif can be seen wearing a lavender coloured shirt and a brown blazer. He looked suave as he posed for the picture. Sharmila Tagore on the other hand was seen in a yellow printed saree and accessorised it with jewellery. Saba Ali Khan opted for a printed outfit under a white sweater.

The trio were all smiles as they posed for the picture on a round table in a restaurant. Sharing the photo, Saba captioned it as, "Past....#oldisgold. I pray these carefree days will return soon! #saturdayvibes #sharmilatagore #saifalikhanpataudi #memories #thosewerethedays #bestvacations #brothersisterlove #motherlove #goodtimes #london #throwbackmemories."

Take a look at Saba's post:

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Love this picture (heart emoji)," while one other wrote, "Dear saba someday show your palace and farms and Bhopal residence....we want to see all that nawabi glamour with miss nawabin."

One of the users also complimented Sharmila Tagore and wrote "Ma'am Sharmila Tagore looks like your sibling! Well maintained indeed! (clapping hands and heart-eyed emoji)."

Many of the users they simply dropped heart emojis. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't resist reacting and she jumped into the comments section and commented "How nice you all look (three heart emojis)."

Take a look at Kareena's comment:

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the film, Bhoot Police starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. He will next be seen playing the role of an antagonist, Lankesh, in the film Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He is also working on the sequel of Go Goa Gone. Apart from this, he also has Hrithik Roshan starer Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.

IMAGE: Instagram/SabaPataudi