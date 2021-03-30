Saba Ali Shares Rare Family Photos From Late Father Mansoor Ali Pataudi's 70th Birthday

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of rare pictures of her family members in a throwback post featuring her late father Mansoor Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The pictures were taken on the occasion of Saba's late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th birthday in 2011.

Sharing the post, she wrote on Instagram, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". Take a look at the pictures here and see what fans reacted to them.

Saba Pataudi shares unseen pictures from late Mansoor Ali Khan's 70th birthday

Saba Ali Khan also posted other pictures where she is seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in a beautiful photo. She captioned the picture, "FRAME it....! Series. What colour frame ?? Black again. Brown. Dull gold or silver ?? Suggest in comments below. #mondaymood #moment #love #throwback #captured #on #camera #myfavorite". Take a look at the picture here.

Saba Pataudi also shared rare photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan, wherein another picture Kareena is seen with her mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Saba wrote on Instagram, "FOTOooooooS ....by ME!!! ( #Photos ) #throwback Abba's 70th celebration... continued..... Well...I'm better behind the lens , mostly!!! Pref. Photographer...at heart. Capturing moments..candid photos..my forte."

Saba also posted Mansoor Ali Khan's rare photos during his wedding ceremony with Sharmila Tagore, and called the framed photo her "precious possession". She wrote on Instagram, "FRAMED...for Life He was the best father She was the best wife Together ...they MADE an A TEAM MAHSHALLAH. This photograph has remained part of my childhood until this very day. It's actually MY precious possession (sic)." Earlier, she also shared another picture of a young childhood photo of the late Mansoor Ali Khan, quizzing her fans on Saturday. Take a look at the pictures here.

More about Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Saba Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a former captain of the Indian cricket team. At the age of 21, he was described as "one of India's greatest cricket captains". He married Sharmila Tagore on December 27, 1968. Mansoor Ali Khan died on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70.

