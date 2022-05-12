Saba Azad All Set To Star In 'Minimum' With Namit Das; Rumoured Beau Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines after he was spotted with Saba Azad as rumours about the duo being in a relationship began to do the rounds online. They have often been spotted stepping out together and also leave heartwarming comments on each other's posts. Saba Azad recently took to Instagram to announce her new project titled Minimum, and Hrithik Roshan's sweet comment caught fans' attention.

Saba Azad's new project makes rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan react

The actor and singer shared the news about her next project Minimum, in which she will be taking on a role alongside Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla and others. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to congratulate her on her new journey and wished her the best. Her rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan was sure she was going to 'kill this' as he left a comment on the post that grabbed eyeballs. He wrote, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" as he added a winking emoticon. Kanchan Roshan, the Bollywood star's aunt congratulated Saba and called it a 'lovely' opportunity, while Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "YAY" and added four red hearts to her comment.

The upcoming project will be set in Belgium and is expected to go on floors in June 2022. Rumana Molla will be making her directorial debut with the upcoming project and fans were eager to know more about it.

Previously, the rumoured couple made headlines when they attended a party under the same roof as the Krrish actor's ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan and her beau, actor Arslan Goni. Pictures of the four surfaced online and did the rounds for a while. The party seemed to be in Goa and the gang looked super excited as they smiled from ear to ear in pictures. Hrithik was spotted in a simple black T-shirt as he wrapped his arm around Saba, who looked stunning in a pink crop top and white joggers. Sussanne wore a stylish black dress while she stood next to her beau, who wore a printed shirt. Several fans were in awe with the picture, which went viral on social media.

Have a look at the picture here: