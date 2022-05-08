Saba Azad Calls Hrithik Roshan 'the Cutest' As 'War' Actor Reacts To Her Singing Video

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been making headlines with their rumoured romance for quite a long time now. The duo sparked their dating news after they were spotted in a restaurant together in January this year. Since then, they are often seen going out together on numerous occasions.

Although the rumoured couple has not confirmed their relationship, their recent outings and frequent social media exchanges have seemingly fueled their relationship rumours. Hrithik Roshan is often seen showering love on Saba's Instagram posts, making fans curious about what is brewing between the two. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Super 30 actor recently dropped a comment on Saba Azad's singing video post, but what caught attention was Saba's reaction to his comment.

Saba Azad reacts to Hrithik Roshan's comment on her post

On Saturday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip of her singing a Punjabi song related to the Heer-Ranjha folklore. In the video, the actor-cum-singer can be seen sitting at her residence wearing a grey coloured tank top with her hair tied into a bun with the help of a pencil. Along with the video, Saba also penned a long caption explaining how the tragic love story of Heer Ranjha has been a part of her growing up years as she has heard so many interpretations of the story.

She wrote in the caption, "Mid-study time daydreaming of Heer. Was going over lines for my next project and this one came and sat in my mind, had to get it out of me to be able to concentrate. For as long as I can remember Heer has been a part of my musical upbringing - so many magical singers have told her story in song - for me my earliest memories of Heer-Ranjha go back to the summer holidays in Ludhiana at my grandparents' place - its magical notes coming to us from my Dadiji’s room where she played it on her cassette player. Our parents played us so many different versions of this tragic story of love and loss that the telling of Heer sits in my heart like a memory I myself have lived. Its seamless spoken word-to-song storytelling format is unlike any other musical tradition Iv heard and almost always brings me to tears. If I remember correctly this is a tiny excerpt from Tufail Niazi’s rendition."

Further talking about how this is her best attempt which may not be perfect but she tried her best. Saba further added, "Yes you can hear the AC grumbling in the back - yes that’s a pencil in my hair - it’s far from perfect and not my best attempt i’m afraid but I loved singing it anyway - bhool chook maaf 🙏🏽" She concluded her caption by explaining the meaning of the lyrics of the song.

Here, take a look at the post-

Hrithik Roshan's reaction to Saba Azad's post

As soon as Saba shared the post online, netizens quickly took to the comments section. But what raised eyebrows was Hrithik Roshan's comment. He pointed out the pencil in Saba Azad's bun and wrote, "That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say 🔥🔥". Saba Azad reacted to the War actor's comment and wrote, "hey thanks :) trust you to find value in my stationary - you the cutest - ok bye :)"

Here, take a look at their fun social media banter-

IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @SABAAZAD