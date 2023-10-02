Saba Azad Says Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan 'overshadows' Her Work

Saba Azad is garnering praises for her performance in the recent web series Who’s Your Gynac. The actress plays a lead role in the mini series that also features Vibha Chibber, Karishma Singh, Aaron Koul, and Kunal Thakur. In a new interview, the actress opened up about the public perceptions about her and how her personal life affects her professional work.

3 things you need to know

Saba Azad headlines the show Who’s Your Gynac.

The show premiered on Amazon Mini TV on September 28.

Saba has been dating actor Hrithik Roshan for over a year now.

Saba Azad talks about her personal life taking away credit from her work

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Saba Azad opened up about her work getting overshadowed because of her personal life. Without mentioning anyone's name in particular, she opined that her association with certain people has formed a public opinion about her. She mentioned, “Of course, that's a thought that goes through people's minds. Because of the association I have been exposed to a lot more people. If I start worrying about what everybody else thinks, how will I do the work I am doing? And those of them who are looking at me and saying aha whatever it is that they have to say. They don't know me.”

While Saba Azad has been acting from a young age, the actress got recent fame after romance with actor Hrithik Roshan came to the public eye. Talking about the new found recognition in public she said, “Of course, it takes time I think in the start. It was just the attention. It was just about the association. No one really cares who I am. Yes, in all honesty and also being aware of that. That this is not you and people are curious. People look up to the people they admire. It took me a little time to get used to that kind of attention.”

Saba Azad talks about her show Who’s Your Gynac

Who’s Your Gynac premiered on OTT on September 28. The show breaks down the journey of a fresher OB-GYN, who is trying to strike a balance both professionally and personally. Saba Azad said: “I think ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ will touch a personal chord with every girl and woman and find a few allies in men through its story and characters. The importance of healthcare cannot be underestimated and through my character, the very goofy yet loving Dr Vidushi, we want to deliver a message that will hopefully resonate with the audiences across all age-groups and men and women alike."

(With inputs from IANS)