Saba Azad Shares Unseen Photos From Her Birthday Celebration With Beau Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad gave netizens a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations with boyfriend, actor Hrithik Roshan. Thanking the actor for 'beautifully' putting together her 'strange fruit of a plan', Saba dropped a video montage from the celebrations. In the clip, the couple could be seen enjoying dance sessions, an outdoor picnic and more. Saba penned a long note on how she likes to mark her birthdays, further giving a shoutout to Hrithik and her well-wishers, who sent her love and wishes.

Saba Azad thanks Hrithik Roshan for 'beautifully putting together' her birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, November 3, Saba dropped the video encapsulating what she did on her birthday. In the caption, she mentioned, "I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first."

She added, "For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love."

Mentioning Hrithik, she wrote, "Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full."

Hrithik had earlier shared a birthday post for Saba, thanking the latter for being there in his life. "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl,

that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday," Hrithik had penned alongside a photo of Saba that he shared on his Instagram handle.

The Vikram Vedha star sparked romance rumours with Saba when they were spotted on a dinner date earlier this year. The couple has since been papped on various dinner outings, events and family gatherings among other things.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in director Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SABAZAD)