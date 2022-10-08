Saba Azad Shuts Down Troll For Ridiculing Her Look At Richa-Ali's Reception; 'Don't Be..'

Saba Azad shut down a troll who ridiculed her look at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception, stressing that people should unfollow her instead of spreading hate. Sharing the troller's comment and Instagram profile, Saba said that there are many people like her out there, who love to spread negativity.

"Don't be like Shruti", Saba wrote as she continued to respond wittily to the hater's remarks. For the unversed, Saba, who appeared alongside beau Hrithik Roshan at the star-studded function, opted for a vibrant green ethnic ensemble alongside a braided hairdo as she posed for the paps.

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, October 8, Saba Azad posted a screenshot of the troller's profile and the hate comment. In the caption, she mentioned, "This is Shruti, apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate- there are many like her out there- don't be like Shruti- feel free to unfollow me :) Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon." Take a look.

Saba also shared multiple pictures of the outfit she wore to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception on social media. In the caption, she mentioned, "I only dress nice on rare rare occasions (yes I'm a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love - it gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba have been grabbing headlines ever since they were spotted on a dinner date in February. Since then, Saba has been seen with the Vikram Vedha star's family on various occasions, while also joining the actor at Bollywood parties.

