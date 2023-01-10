Saba Azad's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan: 'You Talented Beast'

Saba Azad, with an adorable Instagram post, wished her 'talented' boyfriend Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. Along with many pictures that were taken on different occasions, the actor-singer also shared a heartfelt note for the 'Vikram Vedha' star.

In a long post, Saba wrote, "It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide-eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule."

She added, "You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, every day, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - forever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean, and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being born (heart emojis)."

Check out the post here:

More on Saba-Hrithik's relationship

Although never acknowledged by the couple, rumours about their romance began to circulate when Hrithik and Saba were seen out on a dinner date in February of last year.

Hrithik, who was previously married to Sussane Khan, made his relationship 'red-carpet official' on Karan Johar's birthday in May. Since then, the duo is routinely seen together in a variety of settings and often post pictures with each other on their respective social media handles.

On the work front, Hrithik will be soon seen in the 2024 film 'Fighter,' also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Saba's next project will be Danish Renzu's 'Songs of Paradise' co-starring Soni Razdan.