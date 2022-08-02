Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has been working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the capacity of an assistant director, was recently lauded by his aunt Saba Pataudi. Sharing an on-set picture of Ibrahim with Jaya Bachchan on social media, Saif Ali Khan's sister mentioned she was 'proud' of the little one's achievement.

The multi-starrer project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Dharmendra among others in lead roles.

Ibrahim and Jaya Bachchan's pic from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets

Taking to her Instagram story, Saba shared a glimpse where Ibrahim Ali Khan could be seen all smiles with the veteran star. While he's clad in a casual t-shirt, Jaya Bachchan can be seen in a traditional outfit with a bouquet in her hand. Captioning the picture, Saba wrote, “Proud of U Iggy." Take a look.

Meanwhile, both Ranveer and Alia wrapped up the film recently, with the former penning a heartfelt note on social media. He shared a video of the wrap-up celebration where the entire cast and crew were present, along with Alia Bhatt who joined via video call. In the caption, Ranveer recalled the film's journey which was filled with 'hearty laughs, tears, mischief' and more.

"Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. IT’S A TALKIE WRAP ON #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023 (sic)," he wrote.

Just days before, Ranveer dropped a video from Alia's wrap-up, where she could be seen goofily dancing to husband Ranbir Kapoor's song Channa Mereya. "Rocky ki kahani Rani se shuru aur Rani pe khatam! (sic)" Ranveer mentioned in the caption.

Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, which went on floors in August 2021, is all set to hit theatres on 10 February 2023. It has been shot across Mumbai, Moscow, and Delhi

