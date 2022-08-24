Saba Pataudi Feels Taimur, Jeh Look Like Saif Ali Khan During His Childhood; See Cute Pics

Saba Pataudi is an avid social media user and often shares unseen family pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and even their mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Recently, Saba went down memory lane and dug out some adorable childhood pictures of Saif Ali Khan sitting in his mother's lap. The photos also had the actor's uncanny resemblance with his two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba Pataudi shared a collage of two pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. In the first photo, the Vikram Vedha star could be seen sporting a red outfit as he twinned with his mother. In the pic, the actor looked extremely similar to his youngest one Jeh Ali Khan. The second photo saw the National Award winner looking a lot like his son Taimur. Sharing the collage, Saba Pataudi mentioned "jehjaan" and "timtim" to draw fans' attention to the life father, like son resemblance.

More unseen pictures of Saif Ali Khan and his family

Saba Pataudi also took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video to honour the mothers in her family. The video montage saw unseen pictures of Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and their kids. Sharing the video, Saba Pataudi wrote, "Mother's...place can never be replaced. Here's to the special moments with mum n babies. My few favourite photographs! Courtesy: Clicked by other family members, some by Me. Not added Sara n Iggy to this collection.... So don't ask me where they r!! Cover thanks to followers.(sic)"

Saba Pataudi also shared some glimpses from Saif Ali Khan's 52nd birthday celebration. The actor celebrated his birthday with his entire family at his residence. The series of photos also saw Taimur eating a huge piece of cake. Sharing the photos, Saba Pataudi wrote, "16th August.....Unfinished saga. Did u know ....? The cake was lit.... The cake was cut, But who got to eat it??;) Ah! The last pic! Actually... we're all supposed to feed the birthday boy! Instead he ACTUALLY gave US a bite!! The end of that. We missed U too Sara ! And ALL those who weren't there!"