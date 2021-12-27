Saba Pataudi is known for treating fans with adorable throwback glimpses of the Pataudi clan, which include unseen pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Soha's children Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya as well as Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. On the occasion of Mansoor Ali- Sharmila Tagore's anniversary on December 27, Saba shared a video montage that had adorable stills of the couple from their younger days.

Calling the duo 'best parents ever', Saba Pataudi noted that she ardently misses her father on this day. She also shared their pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "A match made in heaven". Fans flocked to the comments section and poured wishes for the legendary couple.

Saba Pataudi shares video featuring Mansoor Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 27, the jewellery designer shared myriad monochrome pictures of the couple dancing together, posing together in a cricket field among other things. She included Celine Dion's song 'These Are the Special Times' in the backdrop and wrote, "The BEST parents. Friends...forever... We miss you! Happy Anniversary! 27th December." Take a look.

Fans dropped red heart and heart-eye emotions as they poured wishes, with one user noting that their bond has been unconditional. Another told Saba that her father was indeed one of the most good looking and handsome men of all time in India and that they pray for him.

Days before, she shared another gorgeous still of her parents from an advertisement shoot and wrote, "The BEST...was yet to come. Those were truly the days! Thank you to a follower to share this precious picture n memory. Gwallior suiting...Ads. What fun times! Miss the good ol' days."

Meanwhile, the veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 77th birthday earlier this month, with Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi sharing adorable posts for her. Uploading a picture with her mother from the Pataudi Palace, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree." Meanwhile, Saba Pataudi, who couldn't make it to the palace, shared Soha's picture and mentioned, "Happy Birthday Ma! I may not be there today... but I'm there in spirit... Missing you! Lots of love."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SABAPATAUDI)