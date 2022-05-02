Saba Pataudi Receives Special Handwritten Note And Cake From Saif-Kareena On Birthday

Saba Pataudi received a special surprise from brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on her birthday, as the power couple sent across a cake, a handwritten letter as well as a gorgeous bouquet to her. The scrumptious dessert had 'Happy Birthday Saba' written on it, while the special note saw Saif and Kareena send heartfelt wishes to Saba.

A jewellery designer by profession, Saba also was also wished by Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor among others.

Saba Pataudi receives a special birthday treat from Saif Ali Khan & Kareena

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, May 2, Saba shared a video as she showcased the gifts she received from the Bollywood couple. In the letter, Saif mentioned,"‘Happy Birthday dear Saba!! Love you, Saif (Bhai)," while Kareena stated, "Dear Saba Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous day and an extra slice of gluten-free, sugar-free cake. Bebo." Take a look.

Saif's daughter and Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan also trod down memory lane and shared adorable throwback glimpses alongside Saba. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happiest birthday @sabapataudi. Love you always! Thank you for being you!." Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and shared Saba's picture while mentioning, "Happy birthday dear Saba."

For the uninitiated, Saba Pataudi was named the custodian of the royal trust of Bhopal post the death of her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 2011. Saif, on the other hand, has taken the Nawab of Pataudi title.

What's on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's work front?

Kareena will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Coming as the Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, it also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film, whose first track Kahani was recently dropped by makers, will hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film will trace the life of a fierce officer, who is hunting his arch-rival, a heinous gangster. It will release on September 30, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/ @SABAPATAUDI)