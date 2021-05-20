Saba Pataudi Reminisces 'good Ol' Days' As She Shares Some Flashback Photos Of Her Family

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi often posts some unseen picture of the Khan and Kemmu family. From unseen Taimur Ali Khan's photos to Saif Ali Khan's family photos, Sabahas again shared some family pictures from the time when Taimur and Inaaya were less than a year old. Saba posted a series of family pictures from a sunny morning.

Saba Pataudi shares throwback family pictures

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a series of family photos. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Taimur, and Inaaya appeared in the photos with Saba. In the first photo among the series of posts, Saba posed with her siblings and Kunal Kemmu. In the caption, she wrote, "Flashback!. Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times. #💞".

Second, in the series of posts, Saba posed with the entire family. All were seen wearing black and white coloured outfits except Saba, who wore a blue coloured top and yellow coloured long skirt. The caption of the photo read, "Flashback...! Part II KKK....Khan Kemmu khandan #😎 Lol... Just. I had the original pic. So here's the rest of the gang." Saba also added several hashtags including '#familylove' and '#alwaysandforever'.

Saba, in the third photo, shared a collage of her family. She wrote in the caption, "Flashback...! Finale. Media ...captured the Moment! #✌️ Thank you ...too, for also giving us ...these memories. And including me ;)". She further threw light on the importance of photographs and wrote, "Sincerely... You guys ..isn't it nice to look back at these times ..smile ..and remember the good ol' days... What would we do...If we didn't have photographs.....#😍".

Saba Pataudi's family love and Sunday vibes

Saba Pataudi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video. She celebrated her love for her family through the video In the caption, she wrote, "REEL....it in!! Love my mad adorable and crazy family. We're all that and more ! But we stick together... ALWAYS FOREVER #💕". She added several hashtags with the caption, including #Sundayvibes.

IMAGE: SABA PATAUDI'S INSTAGRAM

