Saba Pataudi Shares Baby Inaaya And Sharmila's Candid Pic, Calls It 'memories For Life'

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram on Monday, May 03, 2021, to share a picture of baby Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, Saba penned a sweet caption revealing how she loves ‘capturing moments’ and ‘making memories for life’. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a candid picture of baby Inaaya adorably staring at Sharmila Tagore’s poster. Innaya looks absolutely sweet and is all smiles for the camera. Inaaya can be seen wearing a peach dress along with similar coloured hair clips. The poster of Sharmila is from one of her much-acclaimed films.

Along with the picture, Saba penned a note revealing how much she loves capturing moments. She wrote, “My photography #ðŸ’žSeries Behind the camera is my forte. Love it. And been doing so for years!! Parents, siblings, kids. Moments in life ... Captured. #memoriesforlife #mondaymood”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Saba shared the post online, fans quickly went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s photography skills, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “This is such a beautiful moment captured”. Another user wrote, “Wow!!! Such an adorable picture, Inaya is a sweet child, may God bless her always, Touchwood”. Some of the users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Saba Pataudi recently shared an Instagram photo from her mother Sharmila Tagore and late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's wedding ceremony. Saba reflected on the good times, writing, "Some things don't require any further explanation. Inshallah." She went on to call her parents a "golden couple" and expressed how much she misses the special days.

Saba not only shared Sharmila Tagore's previously unseen photograph but also another black-and-white portrait and a sneak peek at the 1972 film Amar Prem's premiere. She went on to say that it was organised by the army and that the next day, a war with Pakistan was declared. Amar Prem was directed by Shakti Samanta and starred Rajesh Khanna, Sujit Kumar, and Sharmila. Take a look.

Image Source: Saba Pataudi Instagram

