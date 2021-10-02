Saba Pataudi Shares Cute Conversation With Nephew Jeh, Shows How He Pulled Her Earring Off

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, a doting aunt to two adorable nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, shared a super cute conversation on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the jewellery designer posted photos of herself with her nephew Jeh in her arms clicked during Soha's daughter Inaaya Naomi's 4th birthday.

Saba shares a cute conversation with Jeh

The cute conversation went as Jeh was trying to play with Saba's earrings when Saba tries to stop him as he might get hurt. Read the imaginary conversation here:

“Jeh: I want the earring

Me: You'll get hurt Jaan

Jeh: I'm keeping it

Me: Be careful…it might hurt!

Jeh: Amma! Buajaan isn't letting me break her earring Me: (Expression says it) I give up.”

Take a look:

Saba is a doting aunt to Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya

In another post, Saba shared a beautiful picture with her elder nephew Taimur Ali Khan. in the photo, one can see a bhua bonding with her nephew on popcorn. "TIM....my Jaan Too.❤Puppet show ...more exciting..and Popcorn! 😁Phupi (Buajaan to him) .. Poses can wait 😉Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast! Mahsha'Allah.", she captioned the post.

See the post here:

Earlier, Saba had posted a photo of her niece Inaaya who celebrated her fourth birthday on September 29. Sharing a sweet birthday wish for her on Instagram, she wrote, “HAaPpY Birthday....to MY Jàan. Stay blessed. Aani will always have your back ! (Aani...short for khalajaani).”

See the post:

Saba slams a troll questioning her bond with family

Unlike her siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan has chosen to stay away from the limelight. She has decided to not enter the film industry and become a jewellery designer. Recently, she was trolled about the bond the Pataudi family shares with her.

Earlier, Saba dropped a video featuring the picture frames of the children she was at home, her niece Inaaya and nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing the video, she wrote, "MY Babies ...Guess which one turns 4....tomorrow? 29.09.2021." In the comments section, a troll questioned, "Do they all even bother about you?" Hitting back to the Insta user, she wrote, "Why does THAT ‘bother’ YOU??[sic]."

See the post:

(Image:@sabapataudi_Instagram)