The entire world is celebrating International Women's day today to honour the cultural, political, and socio-economical achievements of women. It is marked as one of the biggest events of the year and aims to advocate for gender parity and increase awareness regarding women's equality. As the global eve is around the corner, Bollywood Celebs are taking to their social media handles to dedicate special posts for their mothers, daughters, wives and all other roles of a woman.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Saba Pataudi recently took to her instgaram and shared some rare throwback images of mother Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Saba Pataudi's special post for Women's day 2022

Saba Pataudi is very active when it comes to sharing unseen glimpses of the Pataudi family. Saba's Instagram is a visual treat for all her fans and followers as it contains some of the Pataudi family's priceless moments. On the occasion of women's day, the jewellery designer took to her Instagram handle and surprised her insta family with some unseen pictures of the Pataudi family, including Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and many others. Saba combined all the images in the form of a video montage.

Sharing the video, Saba captioned the post as "Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022 To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humour and humanity.....Here's... celebrating YOU! Today and Always.Family, friends and those missing... Here's to each of you. #staystrong #happywomensday #happyinternationalwomansday #sharmilatagore #amma".Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Family picture is absolutely super hit nice beautiful Pataudi family.❤️❤️❤️Masah Allah ❤️" another wrote "Happy women's day to all Pataudi women's."Earlier Saba posted an adorable picture of Taimur.

Saba Pataudi shares an unseen picture of Taimur

On Sunday, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture that featured Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, Taimur is seen lounging on a small chair with his hands up. The little munchkin was seen donned in a white coloured Kurta Pajama. Sharing the picture, Saba captioned the post as "My boys....Chote Nawab.....

Mahsha'Allah 🧿💗 Lounging like a royal ...na ? 😁😘 #sundayfunday #saifalikhanpataudi #taimuralikhan #timtim

#jehjaan #bigbrother". Here take a look at the post-

Image:Instagram@sabapataudi