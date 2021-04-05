Saba Pataudi Shares Unseen Pic From Sharmila-Mansoor's Wedding, Calls Them 'golden Couple'

A day after sharing some old pictures with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram on Sunday and posted a throwback pic from her mother Sharmila Tagore and late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's wedding ceremony. Recalling the good times, Saba wrote, "Something's don't need further explanation. Masha Allah." She went on to call her parents "Golden couple" and remarked that she misses the special days. Saba not only shared Sharmila Tagore's unseen photo, but she also posted another B&W portrait and gave a sneak-peek into the premiere of the 1972 film, Amar Prem.

She said that it was organised by the army and that on the next day, a war with Pakistan was declared. She continued that Sam Manekshaw was the chief of the army then. Amar Prem was helmed by Shakti Samanta and also starred Rajesh Khanna and Sujit Kumar alongside Sharmila. As soon as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's photos with Tagore were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. Saba Pataudi then shared an old picture that featured Saif Ali Khan, along with the duo.

Saba Ali Khan shares Sharmila-Mansoor's unseen pics

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's sister dug out some old photos from the former's wedding with Kareena Kapoor, and sister Soha Ali Khan's marriage with Kunal Kemmu. Saba posted two throwback pics and recalled the good times from her brother's intimate affair. She wrote, "Remembrance 1, Bhai's wedding." Whereas, while sharing a glimpse of Soha and Kunal's event, she wrote, "Remembrance 2. Deja vu. Soha wedding. Fun Madness. And precious moments." Saba also shared photos from Mansoor Ali Khan's 70th birthday celebration. She often keeps sharing pics that send fans into a frenzy.

On the work front, Saif and Kareena have their respective projects in the pipeline. Saif will be seen in the horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Adipurish lined up. Meanwhile, Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan. She wrapped up shooting for the same in October 2020. "I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course," she wrote while sharing a glimpse on Instagram.