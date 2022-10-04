Saba Pataudi Shares Unseen Picture Featuring Taimur From Inaaya Kemmu's Birthday; See

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's elder son Taimur Ali Khan shares a close bond with his cousin sister Inaaya Kemmu. The two kids are often seen playing together ever since they were babies. As Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu threw a butterfly-themed birthday bash for their daughter, Saba Pataudi shared some unseen pictures with Taimur from the party.

Saba Pataudi often shares rare pictures of her family on her social media handles. The designer recently shared smiles with her nephew Taimur from Inaaya's birthday. In the pictures, Taimur could be seen donning a blue and white coloured shirt, while Saba Pataudi donned a floral outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Pataudi penned praise for her nephew and called him a "GOOD" boy. She wrote, "TiM jaan....! Finally..caught hold of the big brother... ! Who Mahsha'Allah makes me SO proud! Politely agreed to pose for (a photo) My little boy , is growing up!! A GOOD boy. Bless U my Jàan.... !" "Second one , candid captured by moi!" she added.

Inside Inaaya Kemmu's butterfly-themed party

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of Inaaya Kemmu's birthday party. In the pictures dropped by the Tum Mile star, she could be seen twinning with her daughter in blue while Kemmu donned a white t-shirt and jeans. Inaaya also planted kisses on their parents' cheeks as they posed for some pictures. In the caption, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Mariposa."

Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet birthday wish for her niece

As Inaaya Kemmu turned five years old, Kareena Kapoor dropped an unseen picture of her and Taimur praying together. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today… Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots."

Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi